Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,191. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

