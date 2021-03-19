Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

