Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,349,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 336,943 shares.The stock last traded at C$66.13 and had previously closed at C$65.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

