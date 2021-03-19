Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.30

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.30 and traded as low as C$65.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$65.50, with a volume of 254,472 shares traded.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94. The company has a market cap of C$19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

