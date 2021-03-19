Brookfield Renewable Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,111 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,745% compared to the average volume of 496 call options.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 2,703,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,863. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

