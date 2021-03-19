Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,009 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $61,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,382 shares of company stock worth $18,144,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.80. 7,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,136. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

