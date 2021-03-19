Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,819 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Acceleron Pharma worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $134.66. 3,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

