Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 103,365 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,365 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of W. P. Carey worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.