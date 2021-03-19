Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 6,866 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Establishment Labs worth $56,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $1,514,076. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

