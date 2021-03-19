Brown Advisory Inc. Has $55.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.95% of The Timken worth $55,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $4,512,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 76,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $87.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

