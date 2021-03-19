Brown Advisory Inc. Has $59.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $59,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,427. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $489.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

