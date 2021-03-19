Brown Advisory Inc. Has $61.67 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.05% of The Simply Good Foods worth $61,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

SMPL traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 15,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,213. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

