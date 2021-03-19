Brown Advisory Inc. Has $61.85 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.04% of Choice Hotels International worth $61,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 357,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $109.40. 261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

