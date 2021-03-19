Brown Advisory Inc. Has $64.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $64,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

