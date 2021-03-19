Brown Advisory Inc. Has $69.95 Million Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.95% of ManTech International worth $69,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManTech International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $85.71. 1,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

