Brown Advisory Inc. Has $91.01 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.28% of Carrier Global worth $91,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 31,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.