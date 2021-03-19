Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 279.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $216,705,000 after acquiring an additional 254,877 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 299,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. 286,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

