Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 15,630 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 509,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 22,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

ABT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,088. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

