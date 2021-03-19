Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 31,258 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.62% of UMB Financial worth $53,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.51. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,706. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.