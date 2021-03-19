Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 318,929 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $70,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 243,561 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.87. 11,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

