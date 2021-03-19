Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 54,588 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,588 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.74% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $66,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.41. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,280. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

