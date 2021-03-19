Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 167,892 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,892 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.85% of PROS worth $62,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $8,029,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in PROS by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PROS by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $360,100.92. Insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PROS stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.