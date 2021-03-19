Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 58,186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

