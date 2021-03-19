BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $4.51. BSQUARE shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 22,773 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.57% of BSQUARE worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

