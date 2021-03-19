Bumble (BMBL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,084. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

