BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 138.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $15.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.