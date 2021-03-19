Bytom Trading Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $159.09 million and $39.91 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.00346193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003983 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,663,860,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,416,575,107 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

