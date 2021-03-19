BZEdge 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $711,079.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars.

