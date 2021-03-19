Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 270,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

