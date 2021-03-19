CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,211,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.68% of CAE worth $67,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 37.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

