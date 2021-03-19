CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 156.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,377,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,730 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

