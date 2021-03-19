Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) versus Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Head to Head Survey

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73 Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $77.16, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.47 $81.00 million $1.47 61.69 Bally’s $523.58 million 4.00 $55.13 million $1.81 37.44

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of December 23, 2020, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. Bally's Corporation has an agreement with Ira Lubert to design, develop, construct, and manage a category 4 licensed casino. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

