Caesarstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 17,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,653% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $93,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSTE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,683. The company has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

