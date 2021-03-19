Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.23

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.23 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 183.60 ($2.40). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.40), with a volume of 2,293,418 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £916.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

