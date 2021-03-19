Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 31,233 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

