Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $222.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

