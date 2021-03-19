Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16,042.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,589 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Workday worth $54,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

