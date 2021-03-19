Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 217,210 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,210 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,593 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.