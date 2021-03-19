Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

CI opened at $243.82 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

