Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $35,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $221.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.