Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,074 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

