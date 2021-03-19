Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $37.65 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

