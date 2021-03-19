Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.11 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 858.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of State Street worth $43,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,054,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in State Street by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 529,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of STT stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

