Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $46.31 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Yum China worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

