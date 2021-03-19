Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,667 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

