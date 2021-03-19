Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.16% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $51,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

