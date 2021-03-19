Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $353.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.83. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $353.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

