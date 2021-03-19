Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,257 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

