Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,798,931 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,508,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798,931 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $62,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.