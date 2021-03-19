Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 22,287 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 24.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 515,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.